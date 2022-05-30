NEXT.coin Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,182.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.90 or 0.00625866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00178400 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00032023 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001222 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008659 BTC.

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

