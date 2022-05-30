Nexus (NXS) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.41 Million

Nexus (NXS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Nexus coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nexus has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and $654,153.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Nexus
Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 73,499,934 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Nexus Coin Trading
