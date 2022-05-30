NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Holdings Trimmed by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 525,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. NICE accounts for about 4.1% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of NICE worth $159,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in NICE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,788,000 after purchasing an additional 187,261 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NICE by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,944,000 after purchasing an additional 405,788 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in NICE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 879,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 743,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NICE by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 452,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $3.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.65. 7,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.45.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.29.

NICE Profile (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.