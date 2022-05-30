Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.61 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) will announce $16.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nikola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.33 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nikola will report full-year sales of $113.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.39 million to $124.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $631.54 million, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $658.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nikola.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1899900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nikola by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nikola by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Nikola by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKLA stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. 624,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,930,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.28. Nikola has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $19.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

