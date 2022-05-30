Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.13-$9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

NDSN stock traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nordson has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Nordson by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

