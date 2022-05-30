North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Short Interest Update

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,300 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the April 30th total of 219,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 563,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAAC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,205. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. North Atlantic Acquisition has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $10.01.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

