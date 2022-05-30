Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $48,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Argus upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.25.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $470.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $455.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $490.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

