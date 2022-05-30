Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 115.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,811,000 after acquiring an additional 621,394 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,036,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,459,000 after buying an additional 620,760 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,519.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 613,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 575,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 530.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 488,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 411,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NCLH stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The business had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

