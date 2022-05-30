Novacoin (NVC) Market Cap Tops $56,249.79

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Novacoin has a total market cap of $56,249.79 and approximately $58.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Novacoin has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,338.32 or 0.99897785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00032503 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00015761 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000061 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

