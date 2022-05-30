NU (NYSE:NU) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NU. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Get NU alerts:

NU stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. NU has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,258,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,204,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NU (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NU (NU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.