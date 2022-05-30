Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises about 3.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.08% of Nutrien worth $33,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Nutrien by 549.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 68,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Nutrien by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 43,901 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

NYSE NTR opened at $95.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.48. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Nutrien Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.