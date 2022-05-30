Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Down 39.2% in May

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the April 30th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NVG traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $18.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 36.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,573 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 61.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 88.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 37,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 373,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

