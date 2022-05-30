Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Down 39.2% in May

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the April 30th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:NVG traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $18.27.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
