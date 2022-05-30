Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,052 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $125,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,177,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,779,000 after purchasing an additional 460,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,847,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,415,000 after purchasing an additional 215,105 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,181,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,193,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,974,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,119,000 after buying an additional 845,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

FMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Shares of FMX opened at $75.57 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.8483 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

