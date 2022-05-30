Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376,369 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.56% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $124,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLCO opened at $5.30 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLCO. CICC Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

