Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376,369 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.56% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $124,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLCO. CICC Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

