Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 18,755 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,755 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $126,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $257.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.11. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $232.01 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.09.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

