Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Up 86.0% in May

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the April 30th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

