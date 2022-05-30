Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the April 30th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NXP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,503. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

