NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.39-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $785.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $783.54 million.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,304. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $86.44 and a 1-year high of $141.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $188.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total value of $486,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $365,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,960,590. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 10.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,124,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

