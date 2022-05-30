NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.3% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.77.

NVDA traded up $9.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,137,031. The company has a market cap of $547.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.40 and a 200-day moving average of $249.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

