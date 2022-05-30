O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,056 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of O-I Glass worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,132. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OI shares. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

