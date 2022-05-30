Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.48

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.48 and last traded at C$12.38, with a volume of 32361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OBE. Raymond James set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.31.

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$149.80 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.9475338 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Loukas acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,669.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 645,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,707,880.03.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

