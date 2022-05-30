OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.75

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.75 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.87 ($0.04), with a volume of 23931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.03).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.89.

In related news, insider Gabriele Cerrone acquired 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £348,000 ($437,901.09).

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. It is developing OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease; and OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

