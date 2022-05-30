Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $12.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL opened at $264.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 182.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,054,000 after buying an additional 52,014 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 218,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,366,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 183.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after buying an additional 30,387 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.17.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.