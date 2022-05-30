Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock Position Trimmed by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,888 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,095 shares of company stock worth $99,404. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.70. 85,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Old Republic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.