ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives $23.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ONTF shares. William Blair lowered shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

ONTF traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. 10,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,716. ON24 has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $41.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $602.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of -0.06.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ON24 will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $30,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,691.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,210 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ON24 during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ON24 by 4,250.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ON24 by 453.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

