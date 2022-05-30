OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives $4.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OCX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.80 to $1.40 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In other OncoCyte news, Director Cavan M. Redmond bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,125,252 shares of company stock valued at $8,137,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. 20,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,084. The stock has a market cap of $103.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.87. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 877.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.12%. Analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

