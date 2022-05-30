One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 271 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $257.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $232.01 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.11 and its 200 day moving average is $274.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,177 shares of company stock worth $874,306 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.09.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

