One Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Global by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 54.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $484,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $26.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $30.49.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

