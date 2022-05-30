One Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $54.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

