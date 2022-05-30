One Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.5% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 105 shares of company stock valued at $144,984 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,574.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 2.07. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,647.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,406.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1,266.60.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 58.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $23.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

