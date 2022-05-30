One Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $285,000 in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson stock opened at $219.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.89. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.33.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.