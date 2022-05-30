One Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $369,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

