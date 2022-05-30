One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,477 Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

IPAR stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.52.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

About Inter Parfums (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.