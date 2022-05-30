One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 286 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 286 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $762,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26,229 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,133,000 after acquiring an additional 40,012 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,778,000 after acquiring an additional 27,012 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $194,218,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO stock opened at $547.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $468.86 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $537.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.07.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

