One Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays downgraded Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Best Buy to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.88.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $83.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

