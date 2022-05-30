One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.72.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $167.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $145.51 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

