One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 775 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Unilever by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 158,772 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $4,542,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $8,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $43.98 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

