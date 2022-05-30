Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 411.8 days.

ONXXF stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. Ontex Group has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONXXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ontex Group from €7.50 ($7.98) to €6.00 ($6.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.00 ($8.51) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ontex Group from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.50 ($11.17) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ontex Group from €6.80 ($7.23) to €7.80 ($8.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.26.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

