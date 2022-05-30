Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OTRK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ontrak from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, insider Arik Hill acquired 26,315 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $39,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $39,998.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ontrak by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ontrak by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ontrak by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ontrak by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTRK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,208. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 76.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.10%. The company had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

