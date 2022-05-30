OptionRoom Market Cap Tops $308,373.21 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $308,373.21 and $91,292.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.76 or 0.01958006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.91 or 0.00449540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00033654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008344 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

