Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Position Trimmed by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,094,841 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Origin Materials worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORGN. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 623.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Drucker bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Origin Materials stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.05. 97,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,815. The company has a market cap of $997.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 61.85 and a current ratio of 61.85. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

