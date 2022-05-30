Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-$13.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$11.00 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,503. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $133.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average is $106.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

