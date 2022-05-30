Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTD) Cut to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:RNGTD opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. Osisko Development has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.