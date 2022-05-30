Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,540 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $25,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $76.30 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

