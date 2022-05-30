Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

OTTW stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. Ottawa Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

