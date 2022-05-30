Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Down 42.0% in May

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the April 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,636,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PACV opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Pacific Ventures Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.70.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

