Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,909 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $15,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $64.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $502,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,474. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

