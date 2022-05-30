PAID Network (PAID) Achieves Market Cap of $6.34 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $59,933.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

