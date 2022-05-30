Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Palisade Bio Inc. is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies which help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio Inc., formerly known as Seneca Biopharma Inc., is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Palisade Bio in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

PALI opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. Palisade Bio has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Palisade Bio will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palisade Bio by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palisade Bio by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

